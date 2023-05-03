Newbie Maahir Mohiuddin headlines Likith Kumar's experimental debut

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Filmmaker Likith Kumar is all set to make his debut with an experimental survival thriller, starring new face Maahir Mohiuddin. The film features Chaithra J Achar as the female lead and has a special song by Harini Sundarajan.

Likith, who has completed shooting, explains how his film will be unique. “The protagonist Siddharth, played by Maahir Mohiuddin, will get ninety per cent of the screen time and he is accompanied by five characters who will make a minimal presence felt on the screen and further represent their respective roles through their voices.

The story revolves around Siddharth, who is grappling with the challenges life thrown at him and is isolated with tangled riddles. The film follows his journey filled with problems and his fight for survival. Maahir Mohiduddin, a theatre artiste, is also foraying into the film industry with this film, which also features Srinivas Prabhu, Master Anurag, and Shashikala in pivotal roles.”

Produced by T Shiva Kumar under the Lakshay Art banner, the film has dialogues by Shankar Raman and Raghu Niduvalli, music by Midhun Mukundan and cinematography by Gowtham Krishna.

