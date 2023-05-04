Dhruva Sarja launches first single of 'Dheera Samrat'

By Express News Service

The upcoming film Dheera Samrat, starring newbie Rakesh Biradar and Adhvithi Shetty is all set to hit screens soon. Recently, the first single from the film, En Chandava,” was launched by popular actor Dhruva Sarja at an event. The song has been written by Chethan Kumar, with music composed by Raghav Subhash.

The film has been written and directed by Pawan Kumar, also known as Pachi, who previously worked as a presenter and program head for over 15 years. He has also contributed to the lyrics and dialogues for the title song and stars in a negative character in the film.

Speaking at the event, Dhruvasarja shared that the film was originally meant to be released on his brother, late Chiranjeevi Sarja’s birthday, but it got postponed. The director highlighted that everyone involved in the project is new to the industry. “Pachchi had helped me promote the title song of Addhuri, when he was a programmer, and it is time for me to stand by him,” Dhruva Sarja added, wishing the team.

The makers have kept the character details under wraps, they have revealed that it is a story of five brave boys and ‘has a suspense-filled plot with a thrilling climax’. Produced by Guru Bandi under Tanvi Production House, the film also features Shobraj, Ramesh Bhat, Balrajwadi and Manmohan Rai. It has cinematography by Arun Suresh as the DOP. The film is now in the post-production stage and the makers are aiming for a June release.

