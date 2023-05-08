Team Rosy approaches Parthiban for an important role 

By Express News Service

Actor-filmmaker Parthiban, who was recently seen in Mani Ratnam’s much-anticipated Ponniyin Selvan duology, made his Kannada debut with Ajay Raj Urs’ Dada is back (2017). According to sources, the actor has now been approached to be part of director Shoonya’s upcoming film, Rosy.

Billed as a gangster film, Rosy stars Yogi in the lead role, and the makers are planning to rope in Parthiban for an important role. With discussions in place, an official announcement is expected to be out soon if everything goes according to plan, including the shooting dates and other commitements.

Rosy is Shoonya’s second project after Head Bush, which starred Dhananjay in the lead. Written by Shoonya, Rosy is said to be based on a real-life incident.

With the filming set to begin soon, the makers are zeroing in on the rest of the cast and crew of Rosy. Backed by Rajesh, Rosy will have Anand Sundaresan onboard as the cinematographer.

