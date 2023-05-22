Home Entertainment Kannada

Paaru serial actor Sharath Padmanabh makes silver screen debut  

Providing an update about the film, Vardhan revealed that although the yet-to-be-titled project is primarily a suspense thriller, the first half of the movie has a strong comic undertone.

By Express News Service

Sharath Padmanabh is the next in line of actors who have made a successful transition from television serials to films. The actor, known for his popular role in the serial Paaru, now makes his entry in Vardhan MH’s suspense thriller. 

Vardhan

Vardhan, a filmmaker with a diploma in filmmaking, has previously directed a documentary called on farmers, which earned him several awards. This upcoming project will be his directorial debut in a feature film.

Providing an update about the film, Vardhan revealed that although the yet-to-be-titled project is primarily a suspense thriller, the first half of the movie has a strong comic undertone. “The film takes place in both the city and crucial portions set inside the forest. We have identified locations in Bengaluru, Sakleshpura, and Madikere,” said the director. 

The first schedule of filming has been completed, and the team will soon resume shooting for the next set of scenes. Anoosha Krishna, the lead actor of Mary, Moji, Brahmi, and the yet-to-be-released Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare, plays the female lead in this film. The music will be composed by Ronada Bakkesh, while the cinematography will be handled by debutant MK Raj.

