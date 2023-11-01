Indrajit Lankesh's 'Gauri' unveils a heartfelt connection with Baba Budan Giri Hills

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Indrajit Lankesh, who is launching his son Samarjit in his upcoming directorial Gauri, has successfully wrapped up the ongoing schedule of the film. Notably, this film, based on true events, has the director capturing some pivotal moments at the scenic Baba Budan Giri hills.

This location holds a special significance for Indrajit, as it is linked to his late sister, Gauri Lankesh, a journalist and activist who visited the Baba Budan giri hills in 2003. While Indrajit has kept certain details concealed, he has revealed that the film is not just inspired by his sister’s life but is also a heartfelt tribute to her.

Meanwhile, the action sequences in Gauri have been choreographed by Ravi Verma. The film, which marks Sanya Iyer’s tinsel town debut, boasts an ensemble cast. With AJ Shetty as the cinematographer, Gauri features music from four noted composers—Jassie Gift, Chandan Shetty, Shivu Bergi, and a newcomer.

Indrajit mentions, “Each composer has contributed their expertise to the album. With Kaviraj as the lyricist, we have renowned singers such as Ananya Bhat, Javed Ali, and Kailash Kher lending their voices to various songs on the album. Additionally, we’ve also brought in another music director to create the background score.”

Indrajit expresses his satisfaction with the astonishing price he fetched for the album rights, which he plans to disclose later, and he confidently states that the songs of Gauri will undoubtedly stand out as one of the best albums in his directorial career.

