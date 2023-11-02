Home Entertainment Kannada

An Actor’s craft: Shivankit Singh Parihar talks about his latest release

Actor Shivankit Singh Parihar on his recent release Aspirants 2, his character’s evolution from the previous season, and more

Published: 02nd November 2023 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2023 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Shivankit Singh Parihar

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

After the success of season 1, the second part of the web series Aspirants is back. Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and written by Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish, the show premiered on OTT recently. In this season too, the story revolves around the same characters, with one of them already having become an IAS officer. Actor Shivankit Singh Parihar, who plays the character of Guri, is ‘eternally grateful’ to the audience for giving so much love to season 1 of Aspirants. “We always wanted season 2 to have the same sincerity and honesty,” says Parihar, who was in the city for work.

Though the core of both the seasons remains the same, Parihar says it is also about how life has evolved. “The first season was all about four friends. But now this time, it’s a mix of administration and how their lives have changed with the challenges they have faced. It’s about the way the system works, which clashes with friendship and conflict,” explains Parihar. Apart from him, Naveen Kasturia, Abhilash Thapliyal, Sunny Hinduja, and Namita Dubey, are in key roles. His character Guri was quite a headstrong one in season 1 but has he changed this time? “It’s a universal rule that when you get married, you evolve.

After Guri got married to Dhairya, he turned into a better version of himself. When he was younger in season 1, he was hot-headed, but now, after the marriage, he is more composed. He thinks before he does anything and is adaptive to conflicts,” says Parihar with a laugh.

They say nothing comes easy for an actor. Having a slow start with the short-format content to finally transitioning to a web series, Parihar says the wait has paid off. “Everybody follows this process from the director to the writer and the DoP. We start with short videos and films and then make mini-series, and then go for bigger shows. It is the same process I have also followed as an actor,” recalls Parihar, who is also a voice-over and theatre artiste.

