Miss India runner-up, Manya Singh, set to make her Kannada debut in Pratham’s next

Apart from Pratham and Manya Singh in the lead roles, First Night with Deva will also include Dattanna and Mimicry Gopi in significant roles.

Miss India runner up Manya Singh (Photo | Manya Singh, Instagram)

By Express News Service
Manya Singh

Actor Pratham, the winner of Bigg Boss Season 4 is getting married this month! And on the work front, he is also gearing up for his next project First Night With Deva which will be launched on November 16. The project marks the debut of Miss India participant Manya Singh in Kannada cinema. She is the runner-up of Femina Miss India 2020 and made her appearance on Bigg Boss 16 hosted by Salman Khan.

She comes from a humble background where her father worked as an auto-rickshaw driver and mother in a beauty parlour. Her breakthrough came with the Miss India competition. She is now making her foray into the film industry with First Night with Deva.

Apart from Pratham and Manya Singh in the lead roles, First Night with Deva will also include Dattanna and Mimicry Gopi in significant roles. The film's technical team includes stunt choreography by Thriller Manju and lyrics by Yogaraj Bhat. The director will also serve as the film's cinematographer. More details about the project will be provided at the film's launch.

