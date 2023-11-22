Sanju weds Geetha 2 aims to release on April 1

By Express News Service

Director Nagashekar is currently shooting for Sanju Weds Geetha 2, starring Srinagar Kitty and Rachita Ram in the lead roles. The shooting is taking place at a farmhouse on Kanakapura Road.

Rachita Ram and Srinagar Kitty

Speaking about the film’s progress, Nagashekar expressed satisfaction with how the movie is shaping up and shared plans for the shooting schedule.

“We are planning to finish shooting in Bengaluru on December 9, then head to Switzerland for 12 days, followed by crucial sequences in Mumbai and Hyderabad,” says Nagashekar.

The director has set the film’s release date as April 1, 2024, and intends to release the trailer on December 29, coinciding with his good friend and producer Chalavadi Kumar’s birthday. Apart from Kitty and Rachita Ram, the film features Rangayana Raghu and Sadhu Kokila in pivotal roles. Shridhar Sambhram has composed the music with Kavi Raj penning the lyrics. and Satya Hegde handling the cinematography.

