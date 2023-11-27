Kaiva set to hit the theatres on December 8

By Express News Service

Director Jayathirtha’s upcoming film, Kaiva, starring Dhanveerrah and Megha Shetty, originally scheduled for release in the last month of the year, is now set to hit the theatres on December 8. Termed as a period drama, the film, which has been garnering attention through teasers, songs, and its diverse cast, is gearing up for a grand pre-release event taking place today. Challenging Star Darshan, Rachita Ram, Asha Bhat, Abhishek Ambareesh, Chikkanna, and others will be gracing the event.

A still from the film

Kaiva, backed by Ravindra Kumar under the Abhuvanas Creations banner, has been extensively filmed in and around Bengaluru’s Tigalarapet. With Raghuniduvanahalli penning the dialogues, Kaiva has Ajaneesh Lokanth handling the music, and Nagendra Prasad penning the song lyrics, with KM Prakash in charge of editing.

Jayaram Karthik plays a pivotal role in Jayathirtha’s love-crime drama Kaiva, which brings together Dhanveerah and Megha Shetty has roped in an interesting ensemble including five directors Dinakar Thoogudeepa, Giriraj BM, Raghu Shivamoga, Ramesh Indira, and Nanda Kumar facing the camera for Kaiva as actors.

Additionally, the period drama, set in 1983 against the backdrop of Karaga Utsav, incorporates elements of crime and love based on a real incident. also features Jayaram Karthik (JK) in a pivotal role. According to the director, the film commences with JK’s character, serving as the introductory point and culminating during the climax. “Each character in Kaiva possesses unique traits, and their roles including JK’s hold a significant importance in the story,” he says. Inspired by the lord’s name, Kaivara Bheema, this project marks Jayathirtha’s debut in the action genre.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Director Jayathirtha’s upcoming film, Kaiva, starring Dhanveerrah and Megha Shetty, originally scheduled for release in the last month of the year, is now set to hit the theatres on December 8. Termed as a period drama, the film, which has been garnering attention through teasers, songs, and its diverse cast, is gearing up for a grand pre-release event taking place today. Challenging Star Darshan, Rachita Ram, Asha Bhat, Abhishek Ambareesh, Chikkanna, and others will be gracing the event. A still from the filmKaiva, backed by Ravindra Kumar under the Abhuvanas Creations banner, has been extensively filmed in and around Bengaluru’s Tigalarapet. With Raghuniduvanahalli penning the dialogues, Kaiva has Ajaneesh Lokanth handling the music, and Nagendra Prasad penning the song lyrics, with KM Prakash in charge of editing. Jayaram Karthik plays a pivotal role in Jayathirtha’s love-crime drama Kaiva, which brings together Dhanveerah and Megha Shetty has roped in an interesting ensemble including five directors Dinakar Thoogudeepa, Giriraj BM, Raghu Shivamoga, Ramesh Indira, and Nanda Kumar facing the camera for Kaiva as actors.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Additionally, the period drama, set in 1983 against the backdrop of Karaga Utsav, incorporates elements of crime and love based on a real incident. also features Jayaram Karthik (JK) in a pivotal role. According to the director, the film commences with JK’s character, serving as the introductory point and culminating during the climax. “Each character in Kaiva possesses unique traits, and their roles including JK’s hold a significant importance in the story,” he says. Inspired by the lord’s name, Kaivara Bheema, this project marks Jayathirtha’s debut in the action genre. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp