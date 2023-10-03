It has been my lifelong dream to play the hero in a Kannada film: Karthik Raju

By Express News Service

Noted producer Vaizag Raju, known for his collaboration in movies like Halunda Thavaru, Appaji, Mane Devaru, and Karulina Koogu, is now introducing his son Karthik Raju to tinsel town. The young talent, who has already showcased his skills in a few Telugu films, is now venturing into the world of Kannada cinema with the action-packed film titled Atharva.

This film is going to be a multilingual project, directed by Mahesh Reddy and produced by Subhash Nutalapati's Peggo Entertainments. It's crafted in both Kannada and Telugu, with plans for dubbing and release in Tamil and Malayalam too. The makers, currently in the final stages of post-production, are gearing up for a grand release in the month of November.

Speaking about his debut, Karthik Raju says, "My father, Vaizag Raju, has produced a plethora of blockbuster Kannada films. It has been my lifelong dream to take center stage as a hero in a Kannada film, and now, that dream has become a reality. Before this, I had a small but memorable role in Puneeth Rajkumar's Veer Kannadiga."

Diving deeper into the film's storyline, Karthik explains that Atharva is a spine-tingling suspense thriller, where he plays an officer in the Crime department raring to crack a baffling murder case. "With post-production now completed, we are eagerly anticipating its release next month," he states.

Mahesh Reddy is making his directorial debut with this project. "The film raises compelling questions about how crimes are unraveled by the police department, even in the absence of concrete evidence," he emphasises.

Simran Choudhary, who shares the screen with Karthik Raju as the female lead, portrays the role of a tenacious journalist in the film . Mars Suresh has secured the distribution rights of Atharva in Karnataka. The film has music by Sricharan Pakala, and cinematography is handled by Charan Madhavaneni

Noted producer Vaizag Raju, known for his collaboration in movies like Halunda Thavaru, Appaji, Mane Devaru, and Karulina Koogu, is now introducing his son Karthik Raju to tinsel town. The young talent, who has already showcased his skills in a few Telugu films, is now venturing into the world of Kannada cinema with the action-packed film titled Atharva. This film is going to be a multilingual project, directed by Mahesh Reddy and produced by Subhash Nutalapati's Peggo Entertainments. It's crafted in both Kannada and Telugu, with plans for dubbing and release in Tamil and Malayalam too. The makers, currently in the final stages of post-production, are gearing up for a grand release in the month of November. Speaking about his debut, Karthik Raju says, "My father, Vaizag Raju, has produced a plethora of blockbuster Kannada films. It has been my lifelong dream to take center stage as a hero in a Kannada film, and now, that dream has become a reality. Before this, I had a small but memorable role in Puneeth Rajkumar's Veer Kannadiga."googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Diving deeper into the film's storyline, Karthik explains that Atharva is a spine-tingling suspense thriller, where he plays an officer in the Crime department raring to crack a baffling murder case. "With post-production now completed, we are eagerly anticipating its release next month," he states. Mahesh Reddy is making his directorial debut with this project. "The film raises compelling questions about how crimes are unraveled by the police department, even in the absence of concrete evidence," he emphasises. Simran Choudhary, who shares the screen with Karthik Raju as the female lead, portrays the role of a tenacious journalist in the film . Mars Suresh has secured the distribution rights of Atharva in Karnataka. The film has music by Sricharan Pakala, and cinematography is handled by Charan Madhavaneni