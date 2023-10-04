Chiranjeevi Sarja’s final film 'Rajamartanda' set to release

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Rajamartanda, featuring the late Chiranjeevi Sarja, is finally scheduled for release on October 6, coinciding with his brother Dhruva Sarja's birthday. The latter even plans to celebrate his special day by watching the film with his fans on the first day, the first show.

A still from the film

As the makers are gearing up for the film to hit the theatres this Friday, director K Ramnarayan acknowledges the challenge of releasing a film without the actor's presence, saying, "While we reconnect with the actor through this film, people are fondly remembering Chiranjeevi Sarja."

In fact, the entire family, including Chiru's wife Meghana Raj Sarja and brother Dhruva Sarja, who was dubbed for him, had words to share about Chiru. Chiru's father-in-law, Sundar Raj, emphasised that Rajamartanda should be seen as a tribute to Chiru, not his last film. He encouraged everyone to come together to watch the film so that Chiru's son, Raayan, can proudly say that his father's last film was a blockbuster.

The film also received support from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and politicians like DK Shivakumar and HD Kumaraswamy, who conveyed their wishes. "Challenging Star Darshan only addressed Chiru as 'partner' due to their strong bond. Moreover, Darshan and producer Shivakumar's childhood friendship played a role in his involvement in the project," says the director.

Chiranjeevi Sarja

Ramnarayan recalls how the project with Chiranjeevi Sarja began in late 2016, with the actor showing interest a year later. "Chiru, who was inspired by his brother Dhruva Sarja's films like Addhuri, Bharjari, and Bahaddur, expressed his desire for impactful dialogues in Rajamartanda, which I had in mind while penning the dialogues. I incorporated old Kannada dialects to enhance the script and character, which Chiranjeevi practised extensively and delivered 2-page dialogues with a free flow.

However Chiru's demise and fate led Dhruva Sarja to deliver these dialogues, ultimately adding value to the film," says Ramnarayan, who mentioned that he has managed to retain Chiranjeevi's original voice in one scene, which was recorded during the teaser dubbing, and mentioned, Chiranjeevi's son, Raayan, also makes a cameo appearance in the film.

Produced by Shivakumar under the Madeshwara Production banner, the film features Deepthi Sati as the female lead and Bhajarangi Loki as the antagonist. The cast includes Meghasri, Triveni, Vineethkumar, Chikkanna, Devaraj, Sumitra, Shankar Aswath, Sangeetha, Shivaram, and Umesh Karanji in pivotal roles. Rajamartanda has music by Arjun Janya and background score by Dharma Vish, with cinematography by Jabez K Ganesh.

