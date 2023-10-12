Director Devu Ambiga’s 'Cycle Savari' gears up for November release

By Express News Service

Director Devu Ambiga’s Cycle Savari is scheduled to release on November 3. The film’s trailer and audio were launched recently. The film takes us on a journey through the story of a young man immersed in the world of candy-making in a village.

When a wealthy young woman falls in love with him, the film delves into the intriguing territories. Set in the backdrop of Northern Karnataka, the film has director Devu playing the lead role and also doubled up as producer. Deeksha Bhise from Bijapur portrays the female lead. With music scored by Vinod Hiremath, the film’s cinematography, and DI are managed by Rohan S Desai.

Director Devu shares insights into the film’s origin, revealing that it was brought to life at the Vijayapura studio, where they conducted some initial shoots. Post-production work was also carried out there. “During the lockdown, we managed to create a short film with a budget of just 5 lakhs.

Subsequently, Suresh Shivur joined the project, providing significant support to complete the film within a month. The film consists of 5 songs seamlessly integrated into the storyline, encompassing a mix of action, comedy, suspense, and love.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Director Devu Ambiga’s Cycle Savari is scheduled to release on November 3. The film’s trailer and audio were launched recently. The film takes us on a journey through the story of a young man immersed in the world of candy-making in a village. When a wealthy young woman falls in love with him, the film delves into the intriguing territories. Set in the backdrop of Northern Karnataka, the film has director Devu playing the lead role and also doubled up as producer. Deeksha Bhise from Bijapur portrays the female lead. With music scored by Vinod Hiremath, the film’s cinematography, and DI are managed by Rohan S Desai. Director Devu shares insights into the film’s origin, revealing that it was brought to life at the Vijayapura studio, where they conducted some initial shoots. Post-production work was also carried out there. “During the lockdown, we managed to create a short film with a budget of just 5 lakhs.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Subsequently, Suresh Shivur joined the project, providing significant support to complete the film within a month. The film consists of 5 songs seamlessly integrated into the storyline, encompassing a mix of action, comedy, suspense, and love.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp