ShivaRajkumar joins star-studded cast of Vishnu Manchu’s 'Kannappa'  

This tale is set to depict the extraordinary story of Kannappa and his unwavering devotion to Lord Shiva.

Published: 14th October 2023 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2023 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Shivrajkumar

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

There is growing excitement and curiosity surrounding Vishnu Manchu’s ambitious project, Kannappa. While the makers had previously announced the presence of Prabhas and Mohanlal in the film, the latest is that renowned Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar has joined the project. This comes close on the heels of his stellar cameo in the recent Rajinikanth blockbuster, Jailer. 

ShivaRajkumar

What adds extra intrigue to this project for Shivarajkumar is his prior connection to Kannappa. The actor previously portrayed the role of Dinna/Arjuna in the Kannada film Shiva Mecchida Kannappa (1988). His father and legendary actor Dr Rajkumar also headlined a film titled Bedara Kannappa (1954).

The film is being helmed by the director who previously directed the Mahabharat series for Star Plus. This tale is set to depict the extraordinary story of Kannappa and his unwavering devotion to Lord Shiva. Whether Shivanna will be portraying the role of Lord Shiva or another intriguing character is a question that awaits an official announcement from the makers, which is expected soon.

Kannappa Shivarajkumar Vishnu Manchu

