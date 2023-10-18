'Releasing a film in different languages adds a fresh dimension,' says Producer Sandesh N

By Express News Service

Ghost marks the 34th film under the Sandesh Productions banner and is set to release in Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam, and worldwide this week, with the Telugu release scheduled for the upcoming week. This film represents the producer’s third collaboration with Shivarajkumar and their first foray into the world of multilingual cinema.

Producer Sandesh N, shared insights into their journey, stating, “We have backed projects with stars like Ambareesh, Ravichandran, Shivarajkumar, Ramesh Aravind, Darshan, and also introduced Abishek Ambareesh. We are also marking our Tamil debut with Wolf, starring Prabhudeva, and we are happy to make a mark on a multilingual journey with Ghost.”

Reflecting on his experience with Ghost, the producer noted, “In today’s cinematic landscape, Ghost stands as a significant endeavour, preceded by Airavata. Travelling across India for Ghost has allowed us to transcend language barriers.”

Sandesh continued, “Apart from language, our cultures share commonalities, embracing a give-and-take policy in the realm of business. However, when presenting a film in a new language, such as Tamil or Hindi, it feels like an entirely new experience. Despite having worked on numerous projects, releasing a film in a different language adds a fresh dimension. Looking ahead, we are enthusiastic about delving into more multilingual projects, provided they offer the requisite scale and an engaging script.” he says.

