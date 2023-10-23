'I aim to do justice to Dr SL Bhyrappa’s 'Parva': Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri

By Express News Service

Legendary author Dr SL Bhyrappa’s Parva is set to be adapted to the big screen by noted filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, known for his movies like The Kashmir Files, The Tashkent Files, and The Vaccine War. The film, which has been in preparations for the last year, also has Prakash Belawadi as co-writer.

The makers who have titled the film as Parva - An epic tale of Dharma, will be made in three parts. Parva will be a Kannada-Hindi bilingual, which will also be dubbed and released in English and Spanish. Backed by Pallavi Joshi’s I am Buddha Films, the official title and the first look poster of the film was revealed at a special event in Bengaluru, which was attended by Dr Bhyrappa himself.

Expressing his enthusiasm about bringing to life Bhyrappa’s vision of Mahabharata, Vivek says, “I believe that great stories like epics need no inspiration. I have always wanted to see this project come to fruition.” The filmmaker aims to cast Kannada actors in Parva, especially Yash, who is one of his top choices.

Vivek believes that Parva is a modern classic that stays true to history, logic, and human behaviour. “The essence of Mahabharata will be faithfully preserved in this cinematic adaptation,” he says. This project has raised high expectations among audiences, and Vivek Agnihotri promises not to disappoint.

“I aim to do justice to the story. I want to bridge the gap between languages and ideologies,” says the director. The preparation work of the project began a year ago, and the makers will take another year for extensive research before going on floors.

