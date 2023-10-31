Rakshit Shetty-backed 'Mithya' debuts at Jio MAMI Festival

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Mithya, produced by Rakshit Shetty’s Paramvah Pictures, is one of the 250 films making its world premiere at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival held from October 27 to November 5. This year, the festival focuses on new and contemporary voices in South cinema, and Mithya is one of the 40 films to get a world premiere. Additionally, the festival features 45 Asia Premieres and over 70 South Asia Premieres, with a record-breaking 1000+ submissions.

Sumanth Bhat, a software engineer turned filmmaker and a member of the writing team at Paramvah, has written seven episodes for the yet-to-be-released web series Ekam. Mithya marks his debut feature film. “The film is a heartfelt journey following 11-year-old Mithun as he copes with the loss of his parents, searching for stability in a new home and rekindling friendships.

The passing away of the young couple in the family leaves two children orphaned, raising questions about how children cope with loss and how long it takes for their wounds to heal. Mithya aims to explore these questions,” says the first-time director, who considers the film as a coming-of-age story. The cast includes Athish Shetty in the lead role, with Prakash Thuminad and Roopa Varkady in prominent roles.

Rakshit Shetty, the film’s producer, emphasises the need for various films in the industry, welcoming fresh stories and new storytellers who bring unique perspectives to filmmaking. Mithya aligns with Paramvah’s commitment to novel content and expanding the range of narratives. The film features music by Midhun Mukundan, cinematography by Udit Khurana, and sound design by Shreeyank Nanjappa.

