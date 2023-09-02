'RRR' writer Vijayendra Prasad to work on Kichcha Sudeep’s next with R Chandru

By Express News Service

Vijayendra Prasad and

R Chandru

Kichcha Sudeep is all set to join forces with Kabzaa director R Chandru once again. This time he will headline the film, which is billed to be a big-ticket project.

What adds an intriguing layer to this project is the involvement of the illustrious storyteller V Vijayendra Prasad, celebrated for his works like Magadheera, Baahubali, and RRR.

Known for his narrative brilliance, Vijayendra Prasad, who has penned scripts for all of SS Rajamouli’s cinematic triumphs, will doctor the script for this Sudeep project. Backed by RC Studios Productions, this is the first of five more projects that will be announced this year.

The official announcement of the collaboration between R Chandru and Sudeep was made on the eve of the latter’s birthday, and further details about the project’s production timeline and cast are expected to be unveiled as the project progresses towards filming.

