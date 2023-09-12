Home Entertainment Kannada

'Working with Indrajit Lankesh has been a long-held aspiration of mine’

...says Chandu Gowda,  who is now a part of the director's latest film, Gauri, which marks the debut of the director's son, Samarjit, and Sanya Iyer

Published: 12th September 2023

Star Chandu Gowda

By Express News Service

Indrajit Lankesh is currently occupied with the shooting of his son Samarjit’s debut film, titled Gauri. The movie, which marks the cinematic debut of Sanya Iyer, will also star Chandu Gowda.

Chandu, who made the transition from television serials to the silver screen, has been involved in intriguing projects and has taken on distinctive roles. His last appearance was in the Darshan-starrer Roberrt, and he’s enthusiastic about his involvement in this new project.

Expressing his excitement, Chandu states, “Collaborating with Indrajit Lankesh has been a long-held aspiration of mine, and it’s finally becoming a reality after nine years. I portray a businessman with a negative streak, infusing a unique style and flavour into the character.

What makes this role truly special is that, as promised by Indrajit, it allows me to be myself and stand out, giving me the opportunity to exude flamboyance and style on screen.” Meanwhile, the actor, who has also established himself in the Telugu industry through serials, eagerly anticipates a significant breakthrough in that language. He reveals, “I have some ongoing discussions in Telugu, and I’ll share more details once they are confirmed.”

