I felt a deep connection with Kadambari: Reeshma Nanaiah

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Reeshma Nanaiah, who began her cinema journey with Prem’s directorial Ek Love Ya, has now been propelled into the big league with some fantastic projects coming up next. Reeshma recently wrapped up shooting for Upendra’s much-awaited directorial, UI. Additionally, she has KD alongside Dhruva Sarja and Vaamana ready for release.

Reeshma Nanaiah

However, what truly excites her at this moment is her upcoming major release, Baanadariyalli, which is headlined by Golden Star Ganesh. Directed by Preetham Gubbi, this romantic drama set to hit the theatres on September 28 and also features Rukmini Vasanth as part of the principal cast. “I’ve just had two films released, Ek Love Ya and Raana. However, it’s the positive word of mouth about my work that has led directors to approach me with the right kind of projects, roles and an opportunity to work with noted actors. I consider it a true blessing that motivates me to work even harder,” she remarks.

In Baanadariyalli, Reeshma plays Kadambari, a blogger. “Blogging is a common hobby among today’s youth, but portraying such a role in a movie is unique. My character in the film is all about capturing moments and cherishing them as memories, and the journey of Baanadariyalli has provided me with countless beautiful memories. It was an absolute blast,” she adds.

Speaking of her co-star Ganesh, Reeshma shares that he is an actor her entire family admires, and they felt special about her collaboration with the actor. “I remember sitting with my family in theaters, enjoying his performances and getting emotional at times. Today, sharing the screen with him was a dream come true. Moreover, Baanadariyalli allowed me to not only experience his performance as an actor but also to get to know him as a person,” Reeshma reflects.

She continues, “Ganesh is an incredibly positive person, a trait I truly admire about him. He has his unique mannerisms, starting with his warm ‘Namaskara, Namaskara, Namaskara.’ His acting is very realistic, and his comic timing is truly amazing. However, in Baanadariyalli, you’ll see a different side of Ganesh, and it was a pleasure to work alongside him.” While sharing the screen with Ganesh is undoubtedly exciting, Reeshma also admires director Preetham Gubbi’s ability to portray emotions beautifully. “Preetham offered me the role of Kadambari, and I was immediately drawn to her character. Kadambari can make you laugh and is someone who lives life to the fullest, even in challenging situations. There’s a lot of humour in her character, and I felt a deep connection to her. It’s something new and refreshing,” she explains.

One of the most exciting aspects of Baanadariyalli for Reeshma was the opportunity to shoot in breathtaking locations in Africa, including Kenya, Nairobi, and Masai Mara, among other places. “The safari experience was incredibly thrilling, and I must credit Abhilash Kalathi for his fantastic work. He ensured that every shot, even those with animals in the frame, considering lighting and other factors, turned out splendidly,” she concludes.sai Mara, among other places. “The safari experience was incredibly thrilling, and I must credit Abhilash Kalathi for his fantastic work. He ensured that every shot, even those with animals in the frame, considering lighting and other factors, turned out splendidly,” she concludes.

