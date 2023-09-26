Mahalakshmi to make a comeback to silver screen with TRP Rama

By Express News Service

The upcoming film TRP Rama marks the return of famous multilingual artiste Mahalakshmi to the silver screen after a hiatus. Commencing her career in the 1980s, she predominantly worked in Kannada cinema while also making notable appearances in Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil films.

Mahalakshmi's last silver-screen outing was in Anthrangada Mrudanga in 1991, and after nearly thirty two years, she's making a comeback to Kannada cinema. The film's trailer, which was recently unveiled, hints at themes centred around women's exploitation and the crucial role of media.

At the trailer launch, Mahalakshmi passionately emphasised the pivotal role of teamwork in cinema, and having collaborated with actors from diverse linguistic backgrounds throughout her illustrious career. Speaking about the film, the actor shared that "Hear no evil, see no evil, speak no evil" is the theme conveyed through TRP Rama. "The film encapsulates not merely a cinematic endeavour but also a way of life steeped in enduring ethical values that deserve transmission to forthcoming generations."

The film, directed by Ravi Prasad, also has him acting in it. The filmmaker now eagerly awaits the green light from the Censor Board and hopes for an October release. During the trailer launch, Om Sai Prakash, a versatile actor-director spoke about the film's ability to deeply resonate with real-life incidents that tug at the heartstrings—the film's poignant portrayal of pressing societal issues, particularly the nuanced treatment of women.

Actor Sparsha, who is part of the film, believes that her decision to join TRP Rama was fueled by Mahalakshmi's presence in the project and considers it a privilege to collaborate with legendary luminaries. TRP Rama, produced under the Ashutosh Pictures banner, features music by Rajguru Hosakote orchestrating, cinematography by Guru Prasad and background score by Rakesh Acharya.

