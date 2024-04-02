I deserve to be a hero on screen: Kiran Raj

Kiran Raj was always ambitious about making it big on the silver screen. But as he didn’t have contacts or sources in the film industry, he had to first start from the small screen to make his way up. “The privileged, who have all the required resources to enter the film industry, will be able to showcase their talent as soon as they get an opportunity.

Unlike them, I had to establish roots somewhere else to enter the cinema world, and serials were the only platform to show the audience my potential in acting. Now that I have become a household name through my serials, especially Kannadathi, it’s time I prove myself in cinema. I deserve to be a hero onscreen,’ says Kiran Raj, as he speaks ahead of the release of his latest film, Bharjari Gandu.

The film directed by Prasiddh is produced by Anil Kumar and Madan Gowda, under the Famous Films banner. While Yasha Shivakumar stars as the female lead, Nisarga Lakshman plays a pivotal role. The cast also includes Ramesh Bhat, Rohith Nagesh, Rakesh Raj, and Saurabh Kulkarni. Gumineni Vijay has scored the film’s music.

“Directors and production houses are always thoughtful about casting soap opera actors, as they’re afraid we can’t prove ourselves on the big screen. Perhaps, a few projects from my side might change their opinion,” says Kiran Raj, as he reveals how Bharjari Gandu came along. “The project came to me when I started doing a serial.

At that time, I didn’t have the privilege to choose, and I went with what was offered. Regardless of the result, I wanted to take up a project and give my best. Fortunately, this film showcases me as a full-fledged commercial actor, and I have also gotten the opportunity to exhibit my dancing abilities too. I do hope that the film will help me prove my potential as an action hero, thereby helping me gain wonderful commercial projects ahead.”

When speaking about how a few TV serial actors have become successful stars today, Kiraj Raj asserts, “Each person has their own way of achieving their dreams. What works for them might not resonate with me, and that’s where I need to find my own approach. It’s a trial and error method, and I’m hoping that one day I will find my success. Today audiences are updated on all new kinds of cinema, so I have to find a new way to reach out and impress them.”

On Bharjari Gandu, Kiran Raj says that it’s about a youth who moves from the city to the village to solve some problems. “With a backstory of his own, the hero has to deal with certain issues, with special focus on a water crisis that has been the talk of the town. How he earns the name Bharjari Gandu from the villagers, for his work solving the crisis, forms the crux of the story,” the actor narrates.

The actor is also gearing up for his next project, Ronny, which is currently in post-production. “I am waiting for Ronny to hit theatres and have not taken up any other projects until its release. I am confident that post-Ronny, I might be in a position to choose films of my liking,” he says.

About getting back to serials, “While doing serials was a way to stay involved in the film world, I understand their appeal. Back home, my grandma and many others in her generation still prefer small screen entertainment. Even then, I might only consider a TV serial again if I am offered a truly compelling lead role,” he signs off.