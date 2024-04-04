Horror holds a nostalgic charm reminiscent of childhood tales: Sathish Ninasam

"Since this was my first attempt at horror, every shot and how it is visually expressed becomes important. Likewise, sound design also becomes important in creating the horror impact. Of course, there are emotions and love among other elements involved," says Sathish, as he praises the meticulous preparation and collaboration behind the scenes and commends the technical expertise and collective effort of the team. "Thankfully, we had a director with a good technical background. We also had experienced actors come together for the film," he adds.

Interestingly, from Sathish's perspective, horror holds a nostalgic charm reminiscent of childhood tales. "Horror is more like a children's film to me. Our grandmothers often told us ghost stories when we were young. There's a certain allure to the genre, and there are millions of people out there who are fans of horror films. So, being part of it was also fun," he says.

Sathish views the title Matinee as a metaphor with deeper meaning, while the film itself leans towards lighthearted fun and pure entertainment, avoiding any overt messages. When questioned about whether horror films have a deeper narrative, Sathish affirms, "Yes, while Matinee is filled with horror and humour, the plot also delves into strong emotions and themes of friendship. The first half of Matinee builds suspense with a search for the source of fear and confusion, while the second half unveils the true story behind it all. The film's blend of lightheartedness and surprising depth creates a unique and rewarding experience for viewers," he says.

As an actor, how does one face the challenges posed by a horror film? "I found working in a horror film rather fun, than challenging," says Sathish, who recognised the importance of expertly navigating the suspenseful moments in horror. "I also understood the significance of immersing oneself in the character, a task that was made easier by teamwork," he adds.

On the shooting experience, Sathish says that his camaraderie with co-actors like Nagabhushan and Shivaraj Pete added to the enjoyment. "They are all close friends, which made going to the sets a fun experience. When you have friends as co-actors, the work atmosphere becomes better. We felt confident enough to share our ideas freely, with no worries about judgment. We only focused on how we could improve together," he says.

Looking ahead, Sathish reflects on his future plans. "I feel truly fulfilled as an actor, as I have a few good projects lined up. My confidence has only grown, and it will continue to increase after the release of Ashoka Blade. I have a handful of excellent films planned for the coming years," he concludes.