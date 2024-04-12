Param’s directorial debut bears the title 'Kotee', hinting at Dhananjaya’s ambitious character

Exciting news for movie enthusiasts as Daali Dhananjaya's latest film, 'Kotee', has just been announced. Param, (Parameshwar Gundkal) known for his noted works in Kannada television, makes his directorial debut with this film. Drawing from his extensive experience in presenting Kannada stories on Colors Kannada channel, the first-time director plans to bring forth a narrative rich in Kannada essence with Kotee.

Along with the title, an interesting poster was released on the auspicious day of the Ugadi festival. The creative poster shows Dhananjaya's face partially covered in Rs 500 notes, adding an intriguing visual element. Daali Dhananjaya's captivating eyes in the poster hint at the intensity and depth of his character.

The title and poster suggest that 'Kotee', which means 'a crore' in Kannada, revolves around an ordinary person with countless dreams. Dhananjaya has already hinted that the film might delve into the emotions of an average man striving for his dreams. Returning after a year since his last outing Hoysala, the actor's collaboration with Param for Kotee is poised to make waves, possibly marking a significant moment in his career.

Param fulfilled his ambition to bring stories to life on the big screen by directing this film. He has also penned the story, screenplay, and dialogues for it. Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios is producing it, thus making their foray into Kannada cinema. Vasuki Vaibhav has composed the songs, Nobin Paul is in charge of the background music, and Arun Brahma handles the cinematography for 'Kotee'. With the title revealed, the team will follow with the release of the teaser on April 13.