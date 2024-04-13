Vijay, Jadeshaa K Hampi’s 'VK-29' officially launched

Vijay Kumar and Jadeshaa K Hampi’s much-discussed 'VK-29' was launched with a traditional muhurath ceremony on Friday. The ceremony was graced by Kaatera director Tharun Kishore Sudhir and filmmaker Guru Deshpande. Jadeshaa, the director of Gentleman and Guru Shishyaru, described Vijay’s character as a lively portrayal of a man in his mid-40s, and said that the film is set against the nostalgic backdrop of the 90s that is inspired by real-life incidents. The film will mark the return of producer KV Satya Prakash, with Maasthi, who previously worked for Kaatera, penning the dialogues for the film.

'VK 29' is inspired by K Shivaram Karanth’s Chomana Dudi, and Vijay’s character is based on the character of Chomana. The shooting for the film will be held in Kolar, Gudibande, and other places. “Vijay’s previous success in capturing Kolar’s essence in Junglee makes it an ideal backdrop,” says the director.

While the makers officially confirm Rachita Ram as the female lead, the film also marks the debut of Vijay Kumar’s daughter Ritanya (formerly Monica). Vijay, talking about Ritanya’s entry into the industry, remarked, “Though it wasn’t my plan, I couldn’t deny my daughters’ passion for cinema. Ritanya’s diligent preparation assures me of her lasting presence.”

Shishir Balkady, after his debut in Daredevil Musthafa, returns to share the screen with Vijay and Ritanya in 'VK 29'. The film will have Swamy on board as its cinematographer; the makers are yet to finalise on the music director for it.