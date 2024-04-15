Aditya, Ranjani Raghavan’s 'Kangaroo' gets a release date

The makers of 'Kangaroo', starring Aditya and Ranjani Raghavan, have announced that the film is all set to release on May 3. The film, directed by Kishore Megalamane, has six friends coming together to produce it, under the banner of Arohi Productions.

Channa Keshava BC, speaking on behalf of the six producers, says, "As small-scale industrialists, cinema is a new venture for us. After hearing the story from Director Kishore, we decided to produce the film. Lead actor Aditya and the entire film crew's cooperation has been crucial."

Director Kishore Megalamane, who has also written the screenplay and dialogues, described the film as a suspense thriller with a family-oriented approach. "While Kannada cinema has seen many suspense thrillers, ours stands out for its family-friendly appeal. 'Kangaroo', known for its gentle nature, becomes fierce when its offspring are threatened, this is the essence of our story. Apart from Kannada, the film will also be released in other languages. The film has music by Sadhukokila and cinematography by Uday Leela," he says.

Speaking about 'Kangaroo', Aditya says, "Director Kishore shared the story, and I immediately agreed. I portray a police officer, and the film has turned out well." 'Kangaroo' marks Ranjani Raghavan's 5th venture, where she plays a psychiatrist. The film also stars Nagendra Aras, Ashwin Hassan, Shubhalakshmi, and Gowtham in pivotal roles.