'Bheema' represents a collective hope for Kannada cinema: Maasthi

Maasthi, known for his sharp and impactful dialogue writing in films like Tagaru, Salaga, and the recent Kaatera, is currently one of the most sought-after dialogue writers in Kannada cinema. When asked about his esteemed position, Maasthi responds with humility.

“Yes, the demand is certainly there, and with it comes a certain level of pressure. I’ve worked hard to earn the affection of both directors and audiences for my dialogues, and maintaining that standard in every film is my sweet challenge.”

His next is Bheema, which he views as a film that represents a collective hope for the entire film industry, unlike any other project. “The anticipation surrounding Bheema isn’t just mine; it’s a reflection of the entire industry’s hope,” Maasthi asserts. “With Vijay stepping into the director’s role after the success of Salaga, expectations are sky-high. I firmly believe that Bheema will exceed all those expectations.”

Reflecting on his collaboration with Vijay Kumar on Bheema, Maasthi praises his director and friend. “Vijay is not just a priceless friend but also a remarkable mentor. He has a unique ability to learn from each film and teach those around him. His talent lies in ensuring that dialogues are both natural and realistic, a quality that greatly influenced my work on this film.”

The title Bheema resonates with strength and power, and Maasthi has infused the film’s dialogue with contemporary slang and regional vernacular.“ The dialogue includes unique terms like ‘Saik,’ ‘Juttu,’ ‘Meter,’ and ‘Field,’ reflecting the current slang used by the youth,” Maasthi explains. “Credit for this goes to Duniya Vijay, who wanted the dialogues to feel authentic and representative of today’s language. The film features a mix of fiery mass dialogues and classic lines, making Bheema a guaranteed mass entertainer.”