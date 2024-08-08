Dhruva Sarja goes all guns blazing in an action-heavy film

The trailer of Dhruva Sarja's upcoming film 'Martin', which is directed by AP Arjun and set for a worldwide release on October 11, was released on Monday. In the two-minute-long trailer, Dhruva Sarja's character is in a Pakistan jail which irks jailers and convicts in the country.

The actor, who can be seen in an action-heavy avatar in the film, is sporting an 'Indian' tattoo on his biceps. He targets and shoots his enemies as they are ready to bury him in the country. The film promises to be an action extravaganza encapsulating several chase scenes and fight sequences.

Apart from Dhruva Sarja, 'Martin', which has story and screenplay by Arjun Sarja, also stars Vaibhavi Shandilya and Anveshi Jain in key roles. Georgia Andriani, Chikkanna, Malavika Avinash, Achyuth Kumar, Nikitin Dheer, Nawab Shah, Rohit Pathak, Nathan Jones and Rubiel Mosquera round up the supporting cast.

'Martin', which went on floors in 2021, is produced by Uday K Mehta and Suraj Uday Mehta. Mani Sharma has composed the music for the film while Ravi Basrur of KGF-fame has created the background score. With 'Martin', Dhruva Sarja is returning to the big screen after three years. He was last seen in Pogaru in 2021.

The film will be released in 13 languages including Japanese, Korean, Chinese, Russian, Arabic and Spanish.