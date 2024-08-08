My mother reignited my hopes in the acting world: Shreyas

Shreyas, the first member of his family to enter the film industry, takes immense pride in his first film as an actor, Genius Muttha, which also marks the directorial debut of Nagini Bharana. The teenager sees this project as a significant milestone and credits his parents for their immense support in realising his acting dream.

“My parents always encouraged me to explore cinema. They would often ask, ‘Why don’t you try your hand at acting?’” Shreyas recalls. Their encouragement led him to audition for several films, despite the fact that he faced multiple rejections. “There were moments of frustration, and I even thought it might be too late to continue,” he admits as he looks forward to the release of his film on August 9.

The turning point for Shreyas came when his mother decided to produce Genius Muttha, reigniting his hopes in the acting world. “This opportunity allowed me to pursue further cinematic education under Nagabharana uncle,” Shreyas explains. “From him, I learnt many aspects of film craft, including framework and dialogue delivery.” This training proved invaluable, helping him perform effectively in a single take during the shoot. Genius Muttha features a stellar cast, including Vijay Raghavendra, Girija Lokesh, TS Nagabharana, Sunder Raj, and Pannaga Bharana, all providing tremendous support.