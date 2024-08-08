Yash’s highly anticipated 'Toxic' to go on floors on August 8

Earlier, we reported that the shooting for Yash's much-anticipated 'Toxic' is expected to begin in mid-August. It has now been confirmed that the film is all set to go on floors on August 8.

According to recent reports, Yash and his crew, who have carefully crafted the storyboard and incorporated advanced Stuntvis technology, are ready to bring their vision to life. The film will primarily be shot in Bengaluru, where large sets have been constructed, while some important scenes are also planned to be filmed in Mumbai.

On Tuesday, Yash, along with his wife Radhika Pandit and family, visited the Manjunatheshwara Swamy Temple in Dharmasthala to seek blessings for the upcoming project. They were joined by producer Venkat Narayan Konanki.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, 'Toxic' features Yash in the lead role and boasts a stellar cast, including Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani, and Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko. Reports suggest that Nawazuddin Siddiqui might also join the cast. However, an official confirmation about the same is yet to be made. Meanwhile, speculations are rife that these actors are expected to arrive in Bengaluru soon and set up a temporary camp there for the film's major schedule, starting this week.

Produced by KVN Productions and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, 'Toxic' was initially slated for a theatrical release on April 10, 2025. However, with Prabhas' The Raja Saab also slated for release on the same date, a box office clash is imminent. Considering the film's extensive planning, star-studded cast, and complex production schedule, a postponement of Toxic's release date is a likely possibility.

The film's cinematography will be handled by Rajeev Ravi. We await further updates on the shooting progress, the cast, and any changes to the release date from Yash and the production team.