We wanted to ensure a seamless theatrical experience with 'Powder': Karthik Gowda

Karthik Gowda, the producer of Powder, candidly addressed the multiple postponements of the film's release date. The film was originally slated for an August 15 release, but it has been pushed to August 23. Acknowledging the decisions behind these delays, Karthik, at the trailer launch of the film, elaborated, “We have postponed the release of Powder three times now. Initially, it was due to scheduling conflicts and logistical challenges that needed to be ironed out to ensure a seamless theatrical experience.”

Karthik further clarified, “The primary reason for the latest postponement revolves around strategic considerations. With two highly anticipated Kannada films also set to hit theatres on the 15th, we felt it prudent to avoid direct competition. Our aim is to secure optimal screening slots and ensure that Powder receives the attention and audience it deserves.”

Expressing his optimism about the film's prospects, Karthik encouraged the audience not to wait for its eventual OTT release but instead to seize the opportunity to enjoy the immersive cinematic experience in theaters. “We want viewers to indulge in the full spectrum of emotions and entertainment that Powder offers on the big screen,” he said.

Powder, directed by Janardhan Chikkanna of Gultoo fame, is the fourth production from KRG Studios. This project sees a collaboration between KRG Studios and the popular Mumbai-based banner The Viral Fever (TVF). The film is produced by Arunabh Kumar of TVF and KRG Studios' Karthik Gowda, Yogi G Raj, and Vijay Subramaniam. The trailer for the film was recently launched ahead of its scheduled release on August 23.