We wanted to ensure a seamless theatrical experience with 'Powder': Karthik Gowda

Karthik Gowda, the producer of Powder, candidly addressed the multiple postponements of the film's release date. The film was originally slated for an August 15 release, but it has been pushed to August 23. Acknowledging the decisions behind these delays, Karthik, at the trailer launch of the film, elaborated, “We have postponed the release of Powder three times now. Initially, it was due to scheduling conflicts and logistical challenges that needed to be ironed out to ensure a seamless theatrical experience.”
Karthik further clarified, “The primary reason for the latest postponement revolves around strategic considerations. With two highly anticipated Kannada films also set to hit theatres on the 15th, we felt it prudent to avoid direct competition. Our aim is to secure optimal screening slots and ensure that Powder receives the attention and audience it deserves.”
Expressing his optimism about the film's prospects, Karthik encouraged the audience not to wait for its eventual OTT release but instead to seize the opportunity to enjoy the immersive cinematic experience in theaters. “We want viewers to indulge in the full spectrum of emotions and entertainment that Powder offers on the big screen,” he said.
Powder, directed by Janardhan Chikkanna of Gultoo fame, is the fourth production from KRG Studios. This project sees a collaboration between KRG Studios and the popular Mumbai-based banner The Viral Fever (TVF). The film is produced by Arunabh Kumar of TVF and KRG Studios' Karthik Gowda, Yogi G Raj, and Vijay Subramaniam. The trailer for the film was recently launched ahead of its scheduled release on August 23.
Based on a story by Deepak Venkateshan, the trailer suggests that Powder is an uproarious comedy revolving around a group of young friends who concoct a wild scheme to get rich quick. Their scheme centres on a stash of narcotics ingeniously hidden in talcum powder tins, setting the stage for a series of comedic misadventures.
Powder features an impressive ensemble cast, including Diganth, Dhanya Ramkumar, Sharmiela Mandre, Aniruddh Acharya, Rangayana Raghu, Ravishankar Gowda, Nagabhushan Bharath GB, and Gopal Krishna Deshpande, among others.
Rangayana Raghu, known for his roles in recent films like Shakahari and Tagaru Palya, exudes confidence in the content of Powder. He voiced his concern about audiences not patronising theatres and earnestly appealed to everyone not to opt for mobile viewing. According to him, Powder is a delightful film meant to be experienced on the big screen, where its humour and charm can truly shine.
While director Janardhan Chikkanna revealed how he came to direct Powder, Diganth expressed his excitement about collaborating with him, mentioning that he had admired Chikkanna's debut film, Gultoo. Diganth also echoed the sentiment about audiences not coming to theatres, stating, “The film is meant for the big screen, so please don't watch it on your phone. Come to the cinema and enjoy the experience.”
Dhanya Ramkumar mentioned that she received a significant career boost with Powder. Sharmiela Mandre, who takes on a unique role with action-packed scenes in the film, shared, “I’ve never played such a role in my career before. When I heard the story, I immediately agreed to be a part of it.”
Ravishankar, Nagabhushan, Anirudh, and Gopal Krishna Deshpande spoke about their respective characters. At the event, producer Karthik also mentioned that Navara Nayaka Jaggesh has lent his voice to Powder.