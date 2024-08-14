I won’t carry the baggage of expectations: Samarjit Lankesh

Samarjit Lankesh, born in a family with deep ties in cinema and literature, has a rich legacy to draw from. His father Indrajit Lankesh and aunt Kavitha Lankesh are filmmakers. His grandfather, P Lankesh, was a well-known literary figure and filmmaker. And his other aunt, the late Gauri Lankesh, was a firebrand journalist and activist.

Despite this illustrious family background, Samarjit is determined to carve his own path in the industry. Stepping into the limelight with his debut film Gowri, a launchpad directed by his father Indrajit Lankesh, the actor minces no words when he asserts that talent and hard work are the true keys to success in cinema.

“Regardless of my background, I believe that only genuine talent, combined with dedication, can secure a place in this vast field of cinema,” he says. He acknowledges the significant influence of his grandfather’s literary achievements and the bold, fearless nature of his aunts. He admires their unapologetic approach and strives to embody their courage and creativity in his own work.

Growing up, Samarjit was more fascinated by the process and craftsmanship behind filmmaking rather than the glamour and star power. “I spent my childhood on my father’s film sets, observing the intricate workings and learning the ropes, rather than focusing on the fame or fanfare,” he reflects. “My aunts had storytelling conversations, which piqued my interest in that aspect of filmmaking. This hands-on experience, coupled with my family’s legacy, has deeply shaped my understanding and approach to acting,” says the newcomer ahead of the film’s release on August 15.

Addressing the topic of nepotism, Samarjit is candid about the inevitable scrutiny that comes with being launched by his father. “Even if I had debuted with another director, people would have still talked about nepotism. It’s something that comes with being part of a film family. But in this case, my father had a story, and I just happened to fit the role as an actor,” says Samarjit, who also mentions that the decision to work together was driven by the script alone.

The title of the film, Gowri, has a special significance to Samarjit as it alludes to his journalist aunt Gauri Lankesh. Sharing the story behind the title, Samarjit says, “It was something of a puzzle that fell into place perfectly. The title not only honors my aunt but is also deeply connected to my central character, Gowrishankar, in the film. He’s a local hero with big dreams.”

When asked how he would rate Indrajit Lankesh’s work as a director, Samarjit expresses admiration for his father’s unique filmmaking style. “I loved his stylised approach to cinema. But I’ve always wished to see him direct a full-fledged mass entertainer, something that leans heavily into action and drama—genres I’ve always enjoyed. With Gowri, he’s taken on this challenge, and I think it’s been a refreshing experience for him.”

As a newcomer with a well-known surname, ‘Lankesh’, Samarjit acknowledges that it comes with the added pressure of expectations. Having industry stalwarts like Sudeep and Upendra, along with other prominent actors supporting the film, only heightens the stakes for Gowri. But Samarjit remains grounded. “Their support means a lot to me and my father. It’s the result of his long-standing relationships in the industry. While there’s definitely pressure, I try to approach this as a newcomer, focusing on my work and not carrying the baggage of expectations,” he concludes.