Romance and family dramas still have a place despite evolving genres: Ganesh

Romance on big screen is timeless, and Ganesh, the enduring romantic hero of the Kannada film industry, exemplifies its evergreen appeal. Popular as the Golden Star, Ganesh admits that his connection to romance on screen keeps him feeling youthful. Interestingly, even a director like Srinivas Raju, who previously helmed crime films like Dandupalya, finds himself drawn to casting Ganesh in a romantic film, Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi.
“I love being known as a romantic hero, and I see no need to change that image. If an interesting role comes along, I’m open to it, but even crime stories should look beautiful,” he chuckles. “However my audience loves seeing me as the family hero, the boy-next-door, or even like a son. Their satisfaction is my priority—they should always feel comfortable watching my films with their families, and I aim to meet their expectations,” Ganesh explains with a smile, ahead of the film’s release on August 15.
While the current trend has shifted away from romantic films, it’s not about losing interest, says Ganesh. “Today’s audiences crave larger-than-life experiences, whether it be romance, family drama, or crime thrillers. It’s not just about small budgets anymore; everything counts—big budgets, star power, production value, and marketing. Genres change every six to eight years, and right now, people want colourful, vibrant films,” Ganesh explains. “OTT platforms might lean towards crime, but the audience’s mood remains clear—they enjoy a good story without confusion. Even though genres in cinema are always evolving, romance still has a place in this commercial setup,” he adds.
Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi is a family drama where the protagonist cherishes his family and life partner. “The value of togetherness is at the heart of the story, and love finds its way,” says Ganesh, who reveals little about the film, urging audiences to watch it in theatres. Interestingly, the makers decided not to release a trailer, a move that keeps curiosity alive—something that goes back to old-school thinking. “I believe withholding the trailer will work. We wanted to try something new, even if it’s an old trick to draw audiences to theatres. Though I initially wanted a trailer, my director’s perspective convinced me,” he says.
Ganesh shared his initial doubts when Srinivas Raju, known for crime thrillers, approached him with a love drama. “I wasn’t sure at first, but when he narrated the story, I realised he could deliver a great family drama. He blended my style with his directorial touch, and as promised, he delivered.”
The actor has intentionally reduced the number of films he takes on, focusing on quality over quantity. “Today, people expect quality cinema and big productions that take more time to create. But I shouldn’t limit myself to just one film a year. I’ll increase it to two, benefiting not only myself but also the industry and everyone involved in filmmaking,” he adds. “Every film comes with its own set of hype; with each film, it’s the audience that decides whether it will succeed or fail from the first ticket sold, not just the ‘houseful’ board. Every film is a challenge, and I’m ready for it.”
Reflecting on Mungaru Male, which became a Kannada blockbuster and reached a Pan-India audience, Ganesh shares his perspective on pan-India films today: “First, we need to make good films rooted in our culture; the rest will follow. If I do a good job, I’m sure it will be appreciated worldwide. Unlike in the past, remakes don’t work today, but if a movie is good, it can be dubbed and released.”
Commenting on the shift in audience behaviour, with fewer people going to theatres, he says, “As I said earlier, I believe in making good movies—if the content is strong, people will come. The experience should be meaningful; when someone leaves the theatre, they should have some takeaway from the film. Social media offers little pleasures, but cinema is different—it will never lose its charm.”
Ganesh has an exciting lineup of films ahead. He’s set to star in a film directed by AR Vikhyath alongside Ramesh Aravind, and another with Nanda Kishore titled Shiva Gana, where he’ll share the screen with Shivarajkumar for the first time. Additionally, he’s in talks for a project with Pannaga Bharana.
“I grew up watching Ramesh Aravind’s films, and he inspired me to become an actor. Sharing the screen with him is a dream come true. Working with Shivanna is also a pleasure—I’ve admired his action since childhood, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to act alongside him,” says Ganesh, who also opens up about his unfulfilled dream. “I always dreamt of working with Vishnuvardhan but never got the chance. My father was a fan of Rajkumar, and the legend Annavaru was like a father figure to me. I looked up to Vishnu Sir and wanted to work with him. I had expressed my desire, but the opportunity did not come,” he signs off.