Romance and family dramas still have a place despite evolving genres: Ganesh

Ganesh shared his initial doubts when Srinivas Raju, known for crime thrillers, approached him with a love drama. “I wasn’t sure at first, but when he narrated the story, I realised he could deliver a great family drama. He blended my style with his directorial touch, and as promised, he delivered.”

The actor has intentionally reduced the number of films he takes on, focusing on quality over quantity. “Today, people expect quality cinema and big productions that take more time to create. But I shouldn’t limit myself to just one film a year. I’ll increase it to two, benefiting not only myself but also the industry and everyone involved in filmmaking,” he adds. “Every film comes with its own set of hype; with each film, it’s the audience that decides whether it will succeed or fail from the first ticket sold, not just the ‘houseful’ board. Every film is a challenge, and I’m ready for it.”

Reflecting on Mungaru Male, which became a Kannada blockbuster and reached a Pan-India audience, Ganesh shares his perspective on pan-India films today: “First, we need to make good films rooted in our culture; the rest will follow. If I do a good job, I’m sure it will be appreciated worldwide. Unlike in the past, remakes don’t work today, but if a movie is good, it can be dubbed and released.”

Commenting on the shift in audience behaviour, with fewer people going to theatres, he says, “As I said earlier, I believe in making good movies—if the content is strong, people will come. The experience should be meaningful; when someone leaves the theatre, they should have some takeaway from the film. Social media offers little pleasures, but cinema is different—it will never lose its charm.”

Ganesh has an exciting lineup of films ahead. He’s set to star in a film directed by AR Vikhyath alongside Ramesh Aravind, and another with Nanda Kishore titled Shiva Gana, where he’ll share the screen with Shivarajkumar for the first time. Additionally, he’s in talks for a project with Pannaga Bharana.

“I grew up watching Ramesh Aravind’s films, and he inspired me to become an actor. Sharing the screen with him is a dream come true. Working with Shivanna is also a pleasure—I’ve admired his action since childhood, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to act alongside him,” says Ganesh, who also opens up about his unfulfilled dream. “I always dreamt of working with Vishnuvardhan but never got the chance. My father was a fan of Rajkumar, and the legend Annavaru was like a father figure to me. I looked up to Vishnu Sir and wanted to work with him. I had expressed my desire, but the opportunity did not come,” he signs off.