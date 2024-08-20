DVG’s 'Mankuthimmana Kagga' gets feature film adaptation

Mankuthimmana Kagga, the iconic work of well-known writer and poet DV Gundappa, also known as DVG, is all set to be adapted into a feature film. Directed by Raja Ravishankar, who also crafted the screenplay and dialogues, the film is a heartfelt ode to DVG. Seamlessly blending the poet’s celebrated verses with cinematic artistry, the project aims to offer a profound exploration of DVG’s multifaceted life.

Produced by N A. Shivakumar and co-produced by Meena Sivakumar, the film’s music is composed by A T Raveesh. The makers recently released the song ‘Swami Devane’ from the film, which is penned by Sosale Ayya Shastri.

Mankuthimmana Kagga chronicles the multifaceted journey of DVG, from his early life to his literary zenith. The film’s production unfolded against the picturesque backdrop of Madhugiri, with the censor board commending the filmmakers for their meticulous portrayal of DVG’s legacy.

The film boasts a talented cast led by senior actor Ramakrishna as the revered teacher Thimmanna. Master Ranveer portrays the young DVG, while Bhavyashree Rai brings the character of Alamelu to life. Ravi Narayan joins the ensemble as Venkaramaniah, with Lakshmi Nadagowda, Saiprakash, Srinivas Kemtoor, and Narasegowda contributing to the stellar cast in pivotal roles.