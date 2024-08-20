I’m doing this cameo in Hindi solely for Anurag Kashyap: Raj B Shetty

Raj B Shetty, the director and actor known for films like Ondu Motteya Kathe and Garuda Gamana Vrishaba Vahana, has made a name for himself across both South Indian cinema and Bollywood. Fresh from his Malayalam debut in Turbo alongside Mammootty, Raj B Shetty is now set to make his mark in Hindi cinema. This venture not only expands his cinematic horizons but also fulfils a long-held aspiration to collaborate with one of his filmmaking idols.
Raj B Shetty will make a special appearance in Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming film, joining a star-studded cast featuring Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra, Saba Azad, and Joju George, who is set to make his Hindi debut with the film. “I’m taking on this role primarily for Anurag Kashyap, who has been a huge inspiration to me,” Raj shares. “When I aspired to be a director, I admired the uniqueness of Kashyap’s projects. My cinematographer, Praveen Shriyan, and I would often discuss his work.”
Raj, who earned praise from Anurag for Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana, shares, “During our discussions about GGVV, I expressed interest in collaborating with him as a writer, and he was open to the idea. When he offered me a role in his film, I immediately accepted. While I haven’t met him in person, his work has always been a huge inspiration. Collaborating with him is a dream come true, and I’m doing this cameo solely for the filmmaker.” Raj is set to join the film’s set on Wednesday.
Raj B Shetty takes on a unique role as a police officer in Rakkasapuradhol
Actor-director Raj B Shetty is expanding his cinematic repertoire with a new project titled, Rakkasapuradhol. Known for his versatile performances and dedication to thought-provoking cinema, Raj is currently juggling multiple projects, including Arjun Janya’s directorial debut 45, and Jadesh K Hampi’s VK 21.
Helmed by Ravi Saranga, Rakkasapuradhol marks an intriguing addition to Raj’s filmography. The film delves into the complexities of human nature, as suggested by its title, a fusion of “Rakkasa” (demon) and “Pura” (town).
This duality serves as the core theme for Ravi Saranga’s directorial debut. In Rakkasapuradhol, Raj B Shetty takes on a unique portrayal of a police officer, far removed from the stereotypical on-screen cop. His character is complex as he grapples with personal demons and unexpected challenges. “This isn’t your typical tough-guy cop,” Raj reveals.
“He’s a multifaceted cop who wears a police uniform but is far from ordinary.” The actor is set to commence shooting his portions later this month. Renowned stunt choreographer Ravi Verma, known for his work across multiple languages and directorial venture with Shivrajkumar, is venturing into production with Rakkasapuradhol.
Impressed by Ravi Saranga’s storytelling, Verma decided to produce the film. The film will feature music composed by Arjun Janya, cinematography by William David, and art direction by Mohan B Kere. Joining Raj B Shetty in the cast is Swatishtha Krishna, fresh from her role in Suni’s Ondu Sarala Prema Kathe, along with B Suresh and Archana Kottige.