'There’s a strong, silent rebel within me' says Mayuri Nataraja

For Mayuri Nataraja, a career in cinema was an unexpected twist of fate. “I initially wanted to take a year off from work to travel and pursue higher education,” she shares with a reflective smile. But destiny had other plans. Instead of academic pursuits, Mayuri found herself taking a baby step in the film industry with the short film Namma Metro Namma Kathe.
Her journey took a significant turn with her big-screen debut in The Fallen, directed by Pradeep Varma. “Interestingly, each project led me to the next,” Mayuri recalls. “My work in The Fallen soon paved the way for roles in Satyaprakash’s Man of the Match, and I followed it up with the Dhananjay starrer Gurudev Hoysala.”
One of the defining moments in her career came with a retro-styled short video for CTR - Malleshwara Days. “It was this video that caught the eye of Chandrajith Belliappa, the director of Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali, ” she explains. “He was specifically looking for expressive eyes, and I was told that my performance in Malleshwara Days perfectly matched his vision for his subject and the character,” adds Mayuri, who is eagerly anticipating the film’s release on September 5.
Interestingly, Mayuri has earned a reputation for portraying gentle, nuanced characters in her films. Yet she describes herself differently. “While my roles often come across as soft, there’s a strong, silent rebel within me,” she reveals. This inner strength is evident in the roles she played in Gurudev Hoysala, and she says that it can be expected in Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali as well.
“Some characters are loud and overt, but I’m drawn to those who express their strength more subtly. I believe that silent determination can be incredibly impactful and inspiring, and I feel fortunate to have been cast in roles that showcase my unique qualities,” she adds.
Despite being part of ensemble films, Mayuri is glad that she has been cast in stand-out roles. “In Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali, Ankita Amar plays one of the female leads, and my role as Radhe, sketched by Chandrajith, will certainly make an impression. The film explores a love story from an era where emotions were conveyed quietly and through simple gestures.
The director’s vision was to communicate much through our expressions,” she explains. “Moreover, I felt incredibly fortunate to work on this project, especially in a film backed by Rakshit Shetty under his Paramvah Studios banner. Their support means a lot, and they truly value talent.”
Mayuri also shares her experience working with Vihaan, the lead hero in Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali. “Though Vihaan is a quiet person, he transforms into a powerhouse of talent when the camera rolls. It’s amazing to see his range,” she says.
Mayuri, who never initially aspired to be an actor, is now excited about her evolving career. “I’m looking forward to seeing the reception for Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali before I commit to my next project,” she concludes.