'There’s a strong, silent rebel within me' says Mayuri Nataraja

For Mayuri Nataraja, a career in cinema was an unexpected twist of fate. “I initially wanted to take a year off from work to travel and pursue higher education,” she shares with a reflective smile. But destiny had other plans. Instead of academic pursuits, Mayuri found herself taking a baby step in the film industry with the short film Namma Metro Namma Kathe.

Her journey took a significant turn with her big-screen debut in The Fallen, directed by Pradeep Varma. “Interestingly, each project led me to the next,” Mayuri recalls. “My work in The Fallen soon paved the way for roles in Satyaprakash’s Man of the Match, and I followed it up with the Dhananjay starrer Gurudev Hoysala.”

One of the defining moments in her career came with a retro-styled short video for CTR - Malleshwara Days. “It was this video that caught the eye of Chandrajith Belliappa, the director of Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali, ” she explains. “He was specifically looking for expressive eyes, and I was told that my performance in Malleshwara Days perfectly matched his vision for his subject and the character,” adds Mayuri, who is eagerly anticipating the film’s release on September 5.

Interestingly, Mayuri has earned a reputation for portraying gentle, nuanced characters in her films. Yet she describes herself differently. “While my roles often come across as soft, there’s a strong, silent rebel within me,” she reveals. This inner strength is evident in the roles she played in Gurudev Hoysala, and she says that it can be expected in Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali as well.