Multistarrer 'Forest' sets January 2025 release date

Forest, directed by Chandramohan, is gearing up to kick off 2025 with a bang. This adventurous comedy, which boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring Chikkanna, Rangayana Raghu, Aniissh, Gurunandan, Archana Kottige, and Sharanya Shetty, among others, is set to hit the screens on January 24. The team recently unveiled a striking new poster, further amplifying the excitement surrounding the film.

Promising a thrilling blend of humor and adventure, Forest takes its viewers on a journey through the lush landscapes of Madikeri, MM Hills, and Bengaluru. Chandramohan, known for his knack for storytelling, collaborates with writer Satya Shaurya Sagar to deliver a unique narrative packed with quirky characters and engaging twists.

The film's cast also includes Avinash, Prakash Tumminadu, Deepak Rai Panaje, Suraj Pops, and Sunil Kumar.

Backed by NMK Cinemas and produced by NM Kantharaj, Forest features Dharmavish's music, Anand Raja Vikram’s background score, along with Ravi Kumar’s cinematography, and Ravi Varma's stunt choreography.