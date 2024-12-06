Sandesh Shetty Ajri’s 'Gumti' to release this week

The film delves into the life of the Kudubi community, showcasing their traditions, customs, lifestyle, and the challenges of balancing tradition with modernity

Director Sandesh Shetty Ajri, known for helming Kathale Kone (2018) and Inamdar (2023), is preparing for the release of his upcoming film Gumti. According to the director, the film will add a unique artistic flavour to Kannada cinema. Set to release on December 6 across Karnataka, primarily in coastal regions, the film will be screened in over 25 locations statewide. Apart from directing the film, Sandesh has also penned the story and screenplay, as well as played the lead role.

"We have tried to showcase a folk art form from the Kundapura region of Karnataka’s coastal belt. Rooted in authenticity, we believe audiences will connect with its storyline," says the Gumti team.

Vaishnavi Nadig stars as the female lead, portraying Malli, a Kudubi girl. The cast also includes Ranjan Chatrapati, Karan Kundar, Yash Acharya, Prabhakar Kunder, Raghu Pandeshwar, Chethan Nailady, Chitrakala, Noor Ahmed, and Swaraj Lakshmi.

Shot over 30 days in locations such as Udupi, Kundapura, Karwar, Sirsi, Hubballi, Dharwad, Belagavi, and Solapur (Maharashtra), the film is set to capture the essence of Karnataka’s coastal and Western Ghats regions.

Produced under the Tasmai Productions and Jyoti Productions banners by Vikas S Shetty, Gumti has cinematography by Ashish Dsouza, editing by Shivaraj Mehu, and music by Dundi Mohan, who has also written the lyrics.

The film has garnered a strong pre-release response, with more than 50 shows already pre-booked in the Udupi district alone.