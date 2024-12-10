Dinakar Thoogudeepa’s Royal set to hit theatres in the New Year

After a six-year hiatus, director Dinakar Thoogudeepa is back with Royal, slated for a theatrical release on January 24, 2025. Thoogudeepa, who last helmed Life Jothe Ondu Selfie, makes his much-anticipated return with this youth-centric entertainer, starring Virat and Sanjana Anand.

Produced by Jayanna Films (Jayanna and Bhogendra), Royal has already captured attention, especially with its music composed by Charan Raj. The track ‘Laila Oh Meri Laila’ has gone viral, adding to the film’s growing buzz. Described as a youthful commercial entertainer, the film promises a mix of emotion, comedy, and action, with mass appeal at its core.

The cast includes an ensemble of talented actors such as Raghu Mukherjee, Chaya Singh, Achyuth Kumar, Rangayana Raghu, Pramod Shetty, Abhilash, and Gourav Shetty.

For Virat, Royal marks his second film after his debut in Kiss. Meanwhile, this project sees Sanjana Anand returning to Kannada cinema after Window Seat, following a stint in Telugu films.

Cinematography for the film is handled by Sanket Mysuru, further enhancing the film’s visual appeal.