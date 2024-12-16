Thriller Manju is Muttatti Devaraj in 'Mugila Mallige'

Thriller Manju, the veteran stunt choreographer and action hero who is known for his performances in high-octane roles, is stepping into an entirely new character in the upcoming film Mugila Mallige. Produced under the ANR Pictures banner by Nagaraj Reddy, and directed by RK Gandhi, who also penned the story, screenplay, and dialogues, Mugila Mallige features the pair from Kamarottu Checkpost, Sanath and Sahana Chandrashekhar, as the lead protagonists. It explores a complex love story woven with themes of passion and conflict.

While Thriller Manju is typically known for his powerful action and police roles, this time he takes on the role of Muttatti Devaraj, an emotional and deeply nuanced character. In this film, he shares screen space with veteran actor Bhavya, who plays his wife.

The film has already wrapped up shooting some key portions in and around locations such as Kambalipur, Katerramma, Bhaktarhalli, Poojena Agrahar, Gattiganabe, and Hosakote. The team is now heading to Sakaleshpur and Madikeri for the next phase of filming, promising more beautiful and scenic backdrops for the film.

Mugila Mallige has cinematography by Abhinandan Shetty, music by Aniruddha Shastry and lyrics by Rajeev Krishna. The technical team of the film also includes editor Vinay G Alluru and art director Mallikarjuna, with Thriller Manju himself handling the stunts.

The film’s ensemble cast includes Rajesh, Shankar, MV Samay, Kishore Kumble, Shivu Kasaragod, Siddayya Hiremath, Ravi, Deena, Brinda, Naga, Jayaram, Yuveen, Satyavara Nagesh, Vasantha Nayak, Kiran Gattiganabe, Monica, and several others.