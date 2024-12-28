'Capital City' eyeing late January release

The trailer and songs of Capital City were recently unveiled at a grand event attended by many notable personalities. Directed by R Anantharaju, known for hits like Appu Pappu, Mast Maja Maadi, and Nanda, the film stars Rajeev Reddy in the lead role.

Produced by a collective of over twenty people under the banner of Infinity Creations, the film’s trailer and songs were revealed by CK Ramamurthy, in the presence of spiritual leaders such as Shivalingeshwara Shantamuni Swamiji and Aditya Swamiji and other prominent figures.

Director Anantharaju expressed his gratitude to everyone involved, acknowledging their contributions in making the film a reality. Capital City explores the gritty underworld of Bangalore, focusing on the troubled protagonist’s journey as he faces and overcomes various challenges.

Billed as an action-packed film, it promises to deliver a well-rounded cinematic experience for audiences. Lead actor Rajeev Reddy shared his perspective on the film, saying, “This is a revenge story, showing how you protect yourself when you’re troubled.”

Alongside Rajeev Reddy, the film features Prerana as the female lead and includes performances from veteran actors like Ravishankar, Sharath Lohithashwa, and KS Sridhar. The makers are aiming for a theater release by the end of January 2025.