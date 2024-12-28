Manjunath's next film 'Paatashala' explores teacher-student bonds in 80s, 90s

The teaser for Paatashala was unveiled in a special event graced by Paakashala Praveena, Sihi Kahi Chandru and his wife, Sihi Kahi Geetha, who played an instrumental role in the journey of director and producer Heddur Manjunath.

The film, a nostalgic look at the lives of children from past decades, is brought to life through Final Cut Productions, founded by the couple. They praised Manjunath for his dedication and passion, wishing him success with the film.

Heddur Manjunath’s filmmaking career began through a collaboration with Sihi Kahi Chandru and Geetha’s Final Cut Productions, where he worked on the popular television serial Parvathi Parameshwara, contributing to over 1,000 episodes. He later joined forces with Crazy Star V Ravichandran on Manjina Hani and worked with other well-known figures like Ashok Kashyap and Anand P Raju, honing his skills across various aspects of filmmaking.

For his third film, Paatashala, following Gap Alli Ondu and Omini, Manjunath invested his own money to create a film that captures the essence of childhood in the 80s and 90s. As per the makers, the film delves into the heartfelt relationships between teachers and students, exploring emotions that transcend time.

Set against the scenic backdrop of Thirthahalli, the film involved a workshop with 450 children, preparing them for their roles. Manjunath, moved by the importance of creating a meaningful project, shared, "I always felt the need to make a film that holds deep significance before my time on this Earth ends."

Manjunath reflected on his roots, saying, “The character ‘Thuthuri’ in Parvathi Parameshwara brought me fame. Now, my wife Preethi and I have co-produced this film under our banner, MS Square Movies, with the support of over ten friends. Most of the shooting took place in Thirthahalli Taluk, where more than forty children, trained before shooting, brought the story to life.”

Actors such as Balaji Manohar, Sudhakar Bannanje, Kiran Nayak, and Prashanth have also been part of the film’s cast. The story centres around the relationships between teachers and students in the 80s and 90s, capturing the innocence and struggles of those years. The filming of the project, with the tagline 'Read or Run,' is nearly complete and the dubbing process is in its final stages. Director Heddur Manjunath Shetty shared that Paatashala is set to release before the summer vacation.