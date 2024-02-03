Amol Patil to make directorial debut with Udaala

Amol Patil, an erstwhile associate of Yogaraj Bhat, is all set to make his maiden venture as a filmmaker with his first independent film, Udaala. The debutant director is teaming up with Prithvi Shamanur, the actor from Padavipoorva. Daali Dhananjay made the official announcement on Thursday, along with unveiling the title poster of the film.

Scheduled to go on floors on February 20, this youthful drama has a blend of comedy, romance, and a dash of action. Udaala is set to feature Prithvi Shamanur as a jack-of-all-trades and a tourist guide while introducing Hrithika Shrinivas as the female lead.

Amol, hailing from North Karnataka with a background in filmmaking, has nurtured a long-standing dream of creating a film that truly captures the essence of North Karnataka. With Udaala, he is turning that dream into reality.

Ravi Shamanur and Yogaraj Bhat are joining hands to produce the film. The shooting is set to begin in Bengaluru, with Bijapur being the primary location for most of the scenes. The music for the film will be composed by the duo Chetan and Daavey, with lyrics for six songs penned by Yogaraj Bhat. Shivasankar Noorambada will be handling the cinematography for Udaala.