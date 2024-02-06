Meeting the real Juni deepened my understanding of the character: Actor Rishika Naik

Rishika naik, who comes from a theatre background and is an impromptu artist, will be debuting in cinema with with Juni, set to release this week. “My entry in films began with Purushotama Prasanga, but Juni will be my first release, “ says the new face.
With Juni, director Vaibhav Madhav presents a fresh perspective on split personality with a romantic tale featuring Rishika Naik in the titular role, paired opposite Dia actor Pruthvi Ambaar. Ahead of the film hitting theatres, the actor speaks to CE about her passion for cinema, beginning with Juni, playing the titular role, and a special mention about her co-actor, Pruthvi Ambaar.
To play a titular role with split personality is rare for anyone in their first film. She admits that her little experience in theatre and as an impromptu artist came in handy to handle this role. “I was always interested in getting into films, but it was post-COVID when I started giving auditions. While I wanted to pursue films as my career, I was also specific about the kind of films I did. It is of course rare to get such a strong female character, especially for someone starting her career as a female artist,” she says.
Apparently, Rishika underwent three rounds of auditions for this impactful role, an experience she describes as draining. Recalling the audition process, she adds, “The director hadn’t given me any hint about the split personality character , but he sent two takes, and I had to give a look test for both. I did have a clue that it would be somebody with this condition, and later he kept throwing scenes at me. Finally, I got through, and here I am, looking forward to seeing my performance on the big screen,” she shares with excitement.
Giving a special mention to her co-actor, Pruthvi Ambaar, Rishika expresses, ‘he is God-gifted.’ “Pruthvi is so easy to work with. Not only does he make an artist comfortable on the sets, but he also ensures that the actor facing him can pull off the particular scene. He is a give-and-take actor, free-flowing, and approaches the role with the same intensity and based on the artist he is facing. His contribution made a significant difference to my performance, providing me with a good learning experience through the process of making Juni,” she adds.
Since Vaibhav based the character Juni on the real-life personality of his own friend, Rishika was pleased to meet her, enhancing her understanding of the character.
“Interacting with Juni herself also played a significant part in my performance. As Manasi and Juni, you see her as one, but the approach was two different personalities that do not coincide. When I met Juni, I realised that even though she is one person, she is not the same in all situations. I aimed to achieve that kind of truthfulness to the character and was very specific about the walk, talk, and even handwriting. I focused on the details for the role. There was a lot of internal work, different from the preparation prior to going on the sets, which helped pull off the role, of course with the help of the director and AD.”
Moving ahead, Rishika Naik equally anticipates the release of Purushotama Prasanga in March and happily shares that she has signed two more projects. “I am waiting for an official announcement to be made from the respective production houses, but I’m glad to be getting the right opportunities,” she concludes.