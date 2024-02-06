Meeting the real Juni deepened my understanding of the character: Actor Rishika Naik

Rishika naik, who comes from a theatre background and is an impromptu artist, will be debuting in cinema with with Juni, set to release this week. “My entry in films began with Purushotama Prasanga, but Juni will be my first release, “ says the new face.

With Juni, director Vaibhav Madhav presents a fresh perspective on split personality with a romantic tale featuring Rishika Naik in the titular role, paired opposite Dia actor Pruthvi Ambaar. Ahead of the film hitting theatres, the actor speaks to CE about her passion for cinema, beginning with Juni, playing the titular role, and a special mention about her co-actor, Pruthvi Ambaar.

To play a titular role with split personality is rare for anyone in their first film. She admits that her little experience in theatre and as an impromptu artist came in handy to handle this role. “I was always interested in getting into films, but it was post-COVID when I started giving auditions. While I wanted to pursue films as my career, I was also specific about the kind of films I did. It is of course rare to get such a strong female character, especially for someone starting her career as a female artist,” she says.

Apparently, Rishika underwent three rounds of auditions for this impactful role, an experience she describes as draining. Recalling the audition process, she adds, “The director hadn’t given me any hint about the split personality character , but he sent two takes, and I had to give a look test for both. I did have a clue that it would be somebody with this condition, and later he kept throwing scenes at me. Finally, I got through, and here I am, looking forward to seeing my performance on the big screen,” she shares with excitement.