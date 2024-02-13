Being a plus-size actor, I've always sought out roles that challenge stereotypes: 'Ravike Prasanga' star Geetha Bharathi Bhat

From her humble beginnings in television serials to making it to the silver screen as a former contestant on Bigg Boss, and singer, the film journey of Geetha Bharathi Bhat is as inspiring as it is unconventional.

In her conversation on the sidelines of the release of Ravike Prasanga, Geetha opened up about the challenges she faces in her acting journey, particularly due to her plus-size physique. “Today, heroines on the silver screen are often associated with glamour, but I’ve always sought out roles that challenge stereotypes,” she asserts, as she reflects on her steadfast commitment to breaking barriers.

Ravike Prasanga being a women-centric film holds a special place in Geetha’s heart. Set against the backdrop of a remote village, the film explores the cultural significance of the blouse—a theme that resonates deeply with the actor. “The film sets a precedent in an industry largely dominated by men,” says Geetha, highlighting the importance of female-driven narratives in cinema.

Delving into the nuances of the film’s title, Geetha shares anecdotes about the misconception surrounding the term ‘Ravike,’ often misunderstood as a person’s name. “When they realise in Kannada, it refers to a blouse, some perceive it as having a double meaning,” she explains, “However, the film aims to highlight the cultural significance and value of the blouse in today’s context.”