Being a plus-size actor, I've always sought out roles that challenge stereotypes: 'Ravike Prasanga' star Geetha Bharathi Bhat

From her humble beginnings in television serials to making it to the silver screen as a former contestant on Bigg Boss, and singer, the film journey of Geetha Bharathi Bhat is as inspiring as it is unconventional.
In her conversation on the sidelines of the release of Ravike Prasanga, Geetha opened up about the challenges she faces in her acting journey, particularly due to her plus-size physique. “Today, heroines on the silver screen are often associated with glamour, but I’ve always sought out roles that challenge stereotypes,” she asserts, as she reflects on her steadfast commitment to breaking barriers.
Ravike Prasanga being a women-centric film holds a special place in Geetha’s heart. Set against the backdrop of a remote village, the film explores the cultural significance of the blouse—a theme that resonates deeply with the actor. “The film sets a precedent in an industry largely dominated by men,” says Geetha, highlighting the importance of female-driven narratives in cinema.
Delving into the nuances of the film’s title, Geetha shares anecdotes about the misconception surrounding the term ‘Ravike,’ often misunderstood as a person’s name. “When they realise in Kannada, it refers to a blouse, some perceive it as having a double meaning,” she explains, “However, the film aims to highlight the cultural significance and value of the blouse in today’s context.”
For Geetha, the allure of Ravike Prasanga lies in its unique setting and narrative. “It explores the dynamics of a remote village where the local tailor holds significant importance and attracts attention,” she reveals, asserting the film’s exploration of societal dynamics and human emotions.
“Beyond its surface-level portrayal, the film delivers a powerful message about self-acceptance and empowerment. The blouse symbolises more than just attire; it encapsulates layers of storytelling and emotion,” she says.
Reflecting on her experiences of body shaming, Geetha acknowledges the impact it has had on her. “Such experiences shape us, both strengthening and affecting us deeply,” she admits, however, she remains optimistic, citing encounters with individuals who prioritise talent over appearance as sources of inspiration. “The world could benefit from more people like them,” she concludes.