‘Despite working in Tulu films, I have mixed feelings on my Kananda debut’

Purushothama Prasanga, marking the debut of Ajay Prithvi Rashtrakuta as the lead actor, also sees legendary comedian and Tulu filmmaker Devdas Kapikad venturing into Kannada cinema. The film is backed by Ravikumar’s Rashtrakuta Pictures is a family comedy-drama, has now officially announced its release date as March 1. Speaking on the sidelines of the release date announcement, Devdas Kapikad shared, “It was luck that brought me here. Producers Ravikumar and Shamsuddin called me one day and said, ‘Make a movie.’ I had pondered over it because I lacked commitment at that time. Then I decided to make the movie and narrated the story. They agreed very happily. From there, my journey of directing my first Kannada movie began,” expressing his gratitude for the encouragement received from the production team.
Moving on to the story of Purushothama..., it’s a completely family-oriented tale. “It’s a story that everyone enjoys. It includes various elements such as children’s and parents’ love for foreign countries and the greatness of our country. There are also comedic elements in the movie,” says Kapikad, adding, “Purushothama Prasanga offers situational comedy that naturally flows according to the circumstances. This is a movie that has emerged in the Mangalore Kannada dialect, and sentiment also holds importance in the movie.”
Ajay is playing the lead hero, Kapikad says, “Ajay is someone who has received acting training abroad. He comes across as an actor with the quality of doing anything with interest without any ego and has well understood the intricacies of the character he plays.”
Transitioning to the challenges faced while directing his first Kannada movie, Kapikad reflects, “There was indeed a challenge. But everything came together very well with the pre-preparation and the support of the team. Many artists from the Tulu film industry have acted in the movie, providing significant support,” says the director. “We have shot the film in and around Mangalore and Dubai, and we have four songs, with music handled by Nagendra Prasad, and I have penned the lyrics for the songs.”