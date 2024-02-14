‘Despite working in Tulu films, I have mixed feelings on my Kananda debut’

Purushothama Prasanga, marking the debut of Ajay Prithvi Rashtrakuta as the lead actor, also sees legendary comedian and Tulu filmmaker Devdas Kapikad venturing into Kannada cinema. The film is backed by Ravikumar’s Rashtrakuta Pictures is a family comedy-drama, has now officially announced its release date as March 1. Speaking on the sidelines of the release date announcement, Devdas Kapikad shared, “It was luck that brought me here. Producers Ravikumar and Shamsuddin called me one day and said, ‘Make a movie.’ I had pondered over it because I lacked commitment at that time. Then I decided to make the movie and narrated the story. They agreed very happily. From there, my journey of directing my first Kannada movie began,” expressing his gratitude for the encouragement received from the production team.

Moving on to the story of Purushothama..., it’s a completely family-oriented tale. “It’s a story that everyone enjoys. It includes various elements such as children’s and parents’ love for foreign countries and the greatness of our country. There are also comedic elements in the movie,” says Kapikad, adding, “Purushothama Prasanga offers situational comedy that naturally flows according to the circumstances. This is a movie that has emerged in the Mangalore Kannada dialect, and sentiment also holds importance in the movie.”