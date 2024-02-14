Sampada joins Karavalli

It was earlier expected that Amulya would be making her comeback to films with Prajwal Devaraj’s Karavalli, directed by Gurudatha Ganiga. However, she couldn’t come on board and according to the latest news, the makers have finalised Sampada to play the female lead. The actor, who made a transition from serial (Mithuna Rashi) to the silver screen, made her mark with Nikhil Kumar’s Ryder. Karavali marks her solo lead role.

The film marks Prajwal’s 40th film, the makers, who had created substantial buzz about the plot, which revolves around Kambala, a popular race in Tulunadu, will have the actor appearing in a never-seen-before avatar.

The shooting for Karavalli, produced by Gurudatha Ganiga Films in association with VK Films, has kickstarted with the completion of the first-look and teaser. Now, the full-fledged shooting is taking place in and around Mangaluru, and post the muhurath, it will be held on February 19.

The original plot line of Karavalli, written by Chandrashekar Bandiyappa, will see Gurudatha wearing multiple hats as writer, director and producer. Sachin Basrur is composing the music.