Kappu Bilupina Naduve marks the directorial debut of Vasanth Vishnu

Had things gone well for Vasanth Vishnu, his debut film Akhaada, also featuring Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist, would have been his debut release, but unfortunately, it is still to hit the theaters. The actor then began his acting journey with Thandavaa and also appeared in a Tulu film titled Pavithra, which reportedly ran for one year. Now, Vasanth Vishnu is testing the waters in filmmaking with Kappu Bilupina Naduve. The title, which translates to Between black and white, is said to be a horror thriller.

According to the debutant, the film delves into the interplay between darkness and light, the journey between the human and paranormal realms, and the battle between light and darkness. “Somewhere, black and white encompasses all the colors and relates to everyone’s life, although perspectives may vary from person to person. This film will connect with all these aspects,” he explains.

Incidentally, Kappu Bilupina Naduve is based on true events and this story sheds light on the lack of infrastructure in a certain village where several ominous incidents have taken place on a road connecting the village to the outside world. The villagers, deeply entrenched in their superstitions, are reluctant to address the issue. “I explore how social influences, such as YouTubers, navigate to this village and its roads in Kappu Bilupina Naduve,” says the director on the sidelines of the film’s release on February 23. The actor-turned-filmmaker, prior to the release met Vijay Sethupathi, who personally wished him success for his new venture.

Apart from directing, Vasanth Vishnu plays the lead role in Kappu Bilupina Naduve. With Vidyashree Gowda playing the female lead, the film has Sharath Lohitashwa, Biradar, Comedy Time Harish, and Naveen Raghunath playing pivotal characters.

Produced by Dharmendra DS under Golden Shine Productions, the film has music by AK Rishal Sai and cinematography by Praveen Shetty.