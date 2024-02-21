Mayura-Thejas, director duo, to debut with Bhava Theera Yaana

Directors Mayura Ambekallu and Thejas Kiran, who began their journey with short films First Love Part I” and Part II, eventually followed it up by making their feature film. Titled Bhava Theera Yaana, derived from the columnist AR Manikanth,

The story written by the duo directors was unveiled at a recent event in the presence of Bhama Harish, Nityananda Prabhu, Karisubbu, Shilpa Srinivas, Lion Venkatesh, and journalist Manikanth. The film’s subject is centered around a boy’s journey of love, featuring Thejas Kiran, who is also playing the lead along with Arohi as the heroine.

The film also features noted actor Ramesh Bhat in an important role, who expressed his appreciation towards the team, highlighting the unique role offered to him after his remarkable 50-year career. “Bhava Theera Yaana was initially conceived as a two-part short film totaling 40 minutes each, which was expanded to over 2 hours and 10 minutes with the addition of new characters,” says Mayura, who along with Thejas has completed the shooting, which is in the post-production phase.

The film, produced by Shalesh Ambekallu and Lakshmana BK, also has director Mayura serving as a music composer. The film has Vishakha Nagalapura penning the dialogues, and Shivashankara Noorambada as DOP.