Yuvraj Kumar's 'Yuva' gears up for release; secures audio rights for a massive price

Excitement mounts around Yuva as it marks the debut of Yuvraj Kumar, grandson of the legendary Rajkumar, who is all set to entertain audiences with his debut film. The youth action entertainer directed by Santhosh Ananddram and produced under the Hombale Films banner, which was wrapped up recently, is now scheduled to release on March 29.

The anticipation surrounding his first film is obvious, especially among the fans. Teaming up with a noted production house behind blockbusters like KGF and Kantara, and under the direction of Santhosh Ananddram, known for hits like Mr and Mrs Ramachari and Raajakumara, the film has generated significant buzz.

In a recent development, the film’s audio rights have been reportedly secured by the Aanand Audio music label for a massive price of over Rs 3 crores, setting a record for a newcomer’s film.

While details about the film’s plot and cast details are still being kept under wraps, Yuva stars Sapthami Gowda as the female lead and Achyuth Kumar in a pivotal role. The music for Yuva is composed by Ajaneesh Loknath.