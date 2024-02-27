Krishna's historical project 'Halagali', officially launched

More than 200 American and Russian artists, alongside local talents totaling over 500, participated in scenes directed by Sukesh and choreographed by Dhanu Master, respectively on day one. The production house is coming up with four major village sets, particularly the Halagali village set in Tiptur, and it is taken care of by art director Nandhi.

The makers are planning to produce it in Kannada and Telugu and later dub and release it in multiple languages.

Team Halagali are bringing strong technicians on board including names like cinematographer Dasaradhi Shivendra, who has worked on the recent blockbusters Hanuman, Kalki, and Na Samiranga. The film marks his Kannada debut. The makers, who are planning to make this film with a huge budget which might extend to `80 crores, and the film is shot with five cameras and three units. Halagali has music by Vasuki Vaibhav and stunt choreography by National award winner, Vikram More as part of the technical team. Currently in the filming stage, Krishna is set to join the sets of Halagali in mid-March, commencing with the action sequences.